Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $132.40. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

