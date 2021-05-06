Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.470 EPS.

ROCK stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 236,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,881. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.