Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gibson Energy traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

About Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

