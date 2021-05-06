Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy to an underperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$23.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.73%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.