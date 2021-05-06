Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEI. CSFB lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.75.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.17.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

