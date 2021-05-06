Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gilead reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2021 as earnings and sales missed estimates due to a decline in legacy HIV sales as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Loss of exclusivity for Atripla and Truvada impacted sales. This was partially offset by incremental sales of Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further impact HCV treatment initiations and HIV new starts and switches. Nevertheless, Gilead’s efforts to boost and diversify the oncology segment is positive. The CAR T cell therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, is also gaining traction. Incremental sales of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19 also boosted the top line and the trend should continue as the pandemic gains traction in emerging countries. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.38.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,119. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

