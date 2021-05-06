Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131,105 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

