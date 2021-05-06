GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 148,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,132. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

