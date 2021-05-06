Glitch Trading 43.5% Higher This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and $6.90 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.01150139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00748875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,079.93 or 1.00069385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

