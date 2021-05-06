Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.78. 35,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $197.70. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

