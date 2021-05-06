Global Social Chain (GSC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $259,452.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $5.42 million and $259,452.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00084224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00823243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00102774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.44 or 0.09179807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

