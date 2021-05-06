Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 266.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,315 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.16% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

