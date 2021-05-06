Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-$183.49 million.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 116,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,882. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.