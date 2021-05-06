Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.