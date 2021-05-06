Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.50 million-$217.50 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

LOPE stock remained flat at $$106.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 226,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

