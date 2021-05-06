Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after buying an additional 779,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after buying an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.