Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of analysts have commented on GTBAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GTBAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

