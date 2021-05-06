Great Elm Capital (GECC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

GECC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

