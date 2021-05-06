Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 8,566 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $933.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 237,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

