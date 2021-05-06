Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.23. 7,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 415,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

