Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading Down 6% on Disappointing Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.23. 7,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 415,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
