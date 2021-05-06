Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.18.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 239,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,080. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders bought a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

