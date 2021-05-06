Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDYN. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.