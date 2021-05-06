GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.57 and a beta of 3.09.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

