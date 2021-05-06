GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

GTT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GTT Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

