Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $8.98 on Thursday, hitting $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 715,360 shares of company stock worth $113,296,292. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

