Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.37). Guess’ posted earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess’ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,372. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.