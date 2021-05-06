GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 105,501 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.