GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 793 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $482.42 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

