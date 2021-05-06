GWM Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $239.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $146.05 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

