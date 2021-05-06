GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.