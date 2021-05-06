GWM Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Hologic by 64.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

