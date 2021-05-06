GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCE opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.