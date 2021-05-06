H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells $337,400.00 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,458.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00.

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37.

FUL opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $69.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

