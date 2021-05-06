Hacken Token Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $67.94 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00271510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $655.59 or 0.01153037 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.95 or 0.00742127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.00 or 1.00171744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,099,443 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

