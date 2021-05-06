Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

HAE opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

