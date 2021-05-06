Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

