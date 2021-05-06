Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $28.30 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $28,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $6,977,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.87 million, a PE ratio of -131.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.