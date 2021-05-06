Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

