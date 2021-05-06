Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,037,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 117,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $227.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

