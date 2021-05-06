Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 444,671 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.78% of Bloom Energy worth $36,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.