Handshake 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $283.91 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,944.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.97 or 0.06195378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.42 or 0.02565789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.09 or 0.00588248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00269217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00745458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.61 or 0.00751835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00545101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005260 BTC.

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 379,492,747 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

