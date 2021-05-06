Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

