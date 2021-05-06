Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,738 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,130. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

