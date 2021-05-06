Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,750 LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Separately, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at about $447,000.

Shares of LFMD opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

