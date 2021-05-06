Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $280,385.97. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 743,684 shares in the company, valued at $40,910,056.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

