Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

