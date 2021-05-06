Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.
Clarim Acquisition Company Profile
