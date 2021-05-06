Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

