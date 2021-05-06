Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

