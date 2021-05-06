Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of HEXO opened at $7.07 on Thursday. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $865.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

