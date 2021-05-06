Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $15,857,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 80.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,661,938.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.